Chennai gold price falls by Rs 920, silver costs Rs 315 per gram on March 2, 2026

CHENNAI: Gold prices fell by Rs 920 per sovereign on Monday (March 2), the third day of the US-Israel war on Iran.
The yellow metal is priced at Rs 1,25,270 per sovereign (8 grams) and Rs 15,660 per gram, down by Rs 115.
On March 1, a day earlier, gold cost Rs 1,26,200 per sovereign and 15,775 per gram.
Silver also decreased by Rs 10 to Rs 315 per gram (Rs 3,15,000 per kg) on March 2. Yesterday, silver cost Rs 325 per gram.
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 63,520 per sovereign (Rs 7,940 per gram) on March 1, 2025, to Rs 1,25,280 per sovereign (Rs 15,660 per gram) on March 2, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 61,760, or about 97.2%.
March 1, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,26,200 | 1 gram - Rs 15,775
February 28, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,24,600| 1 gram- Rs 15,550
February 27, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,19,200| 1 gram- Rs 14,900
February 26, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,19,360| 1 gram- Rs 14,920
February 25, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,19,440| 1 gram- Rs 14,930
March 1, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 325
February 28, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 320
February 27, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 295
February 26, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 295
February 25, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 295