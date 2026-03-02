Chennai

Chennai gold price falls by Rs 920, silver costs Rs 315 per gram on March 2, 2026

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
Image of a woman purchasing gold used for representative purpose(Photo: PTI)
CHENNAI: Gold prices fell by Rs 920 per sovereign on Monday (March 2), the third day of the US-Israel war on Iran.

The yellow metal is priced at Rs 1,25,270 per sovereign (8 grams) and Rs 15,660 per gram, down by Rs 115.

On March 1, a day earlier, gold cost Rs 1,26,200 per sovereign and 15,775 per gram.

Silver prices decrease

Silver also decreased by Rs 10 to Rs 315 per gram (Rs 3,15,000 per kg) on March 2. Yesterday, silver cost Rs 325 per gram.

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 63,520 per sovereign (Rs 7,940 per gram) on March 1, 2025, to Rs 1,25,280 per sovereign (Rs 15,660 per gram) on March 2, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 61,760, or about 97.2%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

March 1, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,26,200 | 1 gram - Rs 15,775

February 28, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,24,600| 1 gram- Rs 15,550

February 27, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,19,200| 1 gram- Rs 14,900

February 26, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,19,360| 1 gram- Rs 14,920

February 25, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,19,440| 1 gram- Rs 14,930

Silver price over the last five days:

March 1, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 325

February 28, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 320

February 27, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 295

February 26, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 295

February 25, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 295

