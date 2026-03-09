Chennai

Chennai gold price dips by Rs 800, silver costs Rs 290 per gram on March 9, 2026

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
Representative image
Representative image
Updated on

CHENNAI: Gold price decreased in the city on Monday (March 9), by Rs 800 per sovereign (8 grams), the tenth day of the US-Israel war on Iran.

The yellow metal is priced at Rs 1,19,600 per sovereign and Rs 14,950 per gram, increased by Rs 100.

On March 7, a day earlier, gold cost Rs 1,20,400 per sovereign and 15,050 per gram.

Silver prices remain the same

Silver remains the same as Rs 290 per gram (Rs 2,90,000 per kg) on March 9.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

March 7, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,20,400 | 1 gram - Rs 15,050

March 6, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,19,680| 1 gram - Rs 14,960

March 5, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,20,960| 1 gram - Rs 15,120

March 4, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,21,600| 1 gram - Rs 15,200

March 3, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,23,720| 1 gram - Rs 15,465

Silver price over the last five days:

March 7, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290

March 6, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290

March 5, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 295

March 4, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 295

March 3, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 315

Gold Price Chennai
gold price
Gold price decrease
Gold price Chennai today
Gold price falls
Silver pricein Chennai

Related Stories

No stories found.
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in