Chennai gold price dips by Rs 800, silver costs Rs 290 per gram on March 9, 2026

CHENNAI: Gold price decreased in the city on Monday (March 9), by Rs 800 per sovereign (8 grams), the tenth day of the US-Israel war on Iran.
The yellow metal is priced at Rs 1,19,600 per sovereign and Rs 14,950 per gram, increased by Rs 100.
On March 7, a day earlier, gold cost Rs 1,20,400 per sovereign and 15,050 per gram.
Silver remains the same as Rs 290 per gram (Rs 2,90,000 per kg) on March 9.
Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:
March 7, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,20,400 | 1 gram - Rs 15,050
March 6, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,19,680| 1 gram - Rs 14,960
March 5, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,20,960| 1 gram - Rs 15,120
March 4, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,21,600| 1 gram - Rs 15,200
March 3, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,23,720| 1 gram - Rs 15,465
Silver price over the last five days:
March 7, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290
March 6, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290
March 5, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 295
March 4, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 295
March 3, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 315