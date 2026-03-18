Chennai gold price dips by Rs 640, silver costs Rs 275 per gram on March 18, 2026

CHENNAI: Gold dipped in the city on Wednesday (March 18), by Rs 640 per sovereign (8 grams), the seventeenth day of the US-Israel war on Iran.
The yellow metal is priced at Rs 1,16,560 per sovereign and Rs 14,570 per gram, after a decrease of Rs 80.
On March 17, gold cost Rs 1,17,200 per sovereign and 14,650 per gram.
Meanwhile, silver prices decreased by Rs 5 to be priced at Rs 275 per gram (Rs 2,75,000 per kg) on March 18. On March 17, silver was priced at Rs 280 per gram.
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 66,000 per sovereign (Rs 8,250 per gram) on March 18, 2025, to Rs 1,16,560 per sovereign (Rs 14,570 per gram) on March 18, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 50,560 or about 76.6%.
March 17, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,17,200 | 1 gram - Rs 14,650 per gram
March 16, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,17,680 | 1 gram - Rs 14,710 per gram
March 14, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,080 | 1 gram - Rs 14,760 per gram
March 13, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,19,200 | 1 gram - Rs 14,900
March 12, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,19,760| 1 gram - Rs 14,970
March 17, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 280
March 16, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 276
March 14, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 280
March 13, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290
March 12, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290