Chennai

Chennai gold price dips by Rs 640, silver costs Rs 275 per gram on March 18, 2026

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
Image of a woman purchasing gold used for representative purpose
Image of a woman purchasing gold used for representative purpose PTI
Updated on

CHENNAI: Gold dipped in the city on Wednesday (March 18), by Rs 640 per sovereign (8 grams), the seventeenth day of the US-Israel war on Iran.

The yellow metal is priced at Rs 1,16,560 per sovereign and Rs 14,570 per gram, after a decrease of Rs 80.

On March 17, gold cost Rs 1,17,200 per sovereign and 14,650 per gram.

Silver prices decrease

Meanwhile, silver prices decreased by Rs 5 to be priced at Rs 275 per gram (Rs 2,75,000 per kg) on March 18. On March 17, silver was priced at Rs 280 per gram.

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 66,000 per sovereign (Rs 8,250 per gram) on March 18, 2025, to Rs 1,16,560 per sovereign (Rs 14,570 per gram) on March 18, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 50,560 or about 76.6%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

March 17, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,17,200 | 1 gram - Rs 14,650 per gram

March 16, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,17,680 | 1 gram - Rs 14,710 per gram

March 14, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,080 | 1 gram - Rs 14,760 per gram

March 13, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,19,200 | 1 gram - Rs 14,900

March 12, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,19,760| 1 gram - Rs 14,970

Silver price over the last five days:

March 17, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 280

March 16, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 276

March 14, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 280

March 13, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290

March 12, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290

Silver prices today
Gold prices today
Gold and silver prices in Chennai

Related Stories

No stories found.
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in