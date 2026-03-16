Chennai

Chennai gold price dips by Rs 400, silver costs Rs 276 per gram on March 16, 2026

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
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CHENNAI: Gold dipped in the city on Monday (March 16), by Rs 400 per sovereign (8 grams), the fifteenth day of the US-Israel war on Iran.

The yellow metal is priced at Rs 1,17,680 per sovereign and Rs 14,710 per gram, a decrease of Rs 50.

On March 14, gold cost Rs 1,18,080 per sovereign and 14,760 per gram.

Silver prices decreased

Silver prices decreased by Rs.4 to be priced at Rs 276 per gram (Rs 2,76,000 per kg) on March 16. On 14 march, silver was priced at Rs 280 per gram.

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

 Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 65,760 per sovereign (Rs 8,220 per gram) on March 15, 2025, to Rs 1,17,680 per sovereign (Rs 14,710 per gram) on March 16, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 51,920 or about 78.953%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

March 14, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,080 | 1 gram - Rs 14,760 per gram

March 13, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,19,200 | 1 gram - Rs 14,900

March 12, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,19,760| 1 gram - Rs 14,970

March 11, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,20,960| 1 gram - Rs 15,120

March 10, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,20,960 | 1 gram - Rs15,050

Silver price over the last five days:

March 14, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 280

March 13, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290

March 12, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290

March 11, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 300

March 10, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 300

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