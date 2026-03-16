Chennai gold price dips by Rs 400, silver costs Rs 276 per gram on March 16, 2026

CHENNAI: Gold dipped in the city on Monday (March 16), by Rs 400 per sovereign (8 grams), the fifteenth day of the US-Israel war on Iran.
The yellow metal is priced at Rs 1,17,680 per sovereign and Rs 14,710 per gram, a decrease of Rs 50.
On March 14, gold cost Rs 1,18,080 per sovereign and 14,760 per gram.
Silver prices decreased
Silver prices decreased by Rs.4 to be priced at Rs 276 per gram (Rs 2,76,000 per kg) on March 16. On 14 march, silver was priced at Rs 280 per gram.
Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 65,760 per sovereign (Rs 8,220 per gram) on March 15, 2025, to Rs 1,17,680 per sovereign (Rs 14,710 per gram) on March 16, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 51,920 or about 78.953%.
Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:
March 14, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,080 | 1 gram - Rs 14,760 per gram
March 13, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,19,200 | 1 gram - Rs 14,900
March 12, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,19,760| 1 gram - Rs 14,970
March 11, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,20,960| 1 gram - Rs 15,120
March 10, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,20,960 | 1 gram - Rs15,050
Silver price over the last five days:
March 14, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 280
March 13, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290
March 12, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290
March 11, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 300
March 10, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 300