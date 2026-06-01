Chennai

Chennai: Gold gets cheaper on June 1, 2026; check how much it costs

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
Representative image
Representative imagePTI
Updated on

CHENNAI: Gold has now decreased by Rs 1,040 on Monday (June 1).

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,16,000 per sovereign and 14,500 per gram, a decrease of Rs 130.

On May 30, gold was priced at Rs 1,17,040 per sovereign and Rs 14,630 per gram.

Silver prices remain unchanged

Silver prices remain the same and is sold for Rs 290 per gram (Rs 2,90,000 per kg) on June 1. On May 30, silver was sold at Rs 290 per gram (Rs 2,90,000 per kg).

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 71,360 per sovereign (Rs 8,920 per gram) on May 30, 2025, to Rs 1,16,000 per sovereign (Rs 14,500 per gram) on June 1, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 44,640 or about 62.55%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

May 30, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,17,040  | 1 gram - Rs 14,630

May 29, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,16,800 | 1 gram - Rs 14,600

May 28, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,16,000 | 1 gram - Rs 14,500

May 27, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,17,200 | 1 gram - Rs 14,650

May 26, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,17,840 | 1 gram - Rs 14,730

Silver price over the last five days:

May 30, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290

May 29, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290

May 28, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 285

May 27, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290

May 26, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 295

Chennai gold price
Chennai silver price
gold
silver

Related Stories

No stories found.
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in