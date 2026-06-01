Chennai: Gold gets cheaper on June 1, 2026; check how much it costs

CHENNAI: Gold has now decreased by Rs 1,040 on Monday (June 1).
The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,16,000 per sovereign and 14,500 per gram, a decrease of Rs 130.
On May 30, gold was priced at Rs 1,17,040 per sovereign and Rs 14,630 per gram.
Silver prices remain unchanged
Silver prices remain the same and is sold for Rs 290 per gram (Rs 2,90,000 per kg) on June 1. On May 30, silver was sold at Rs 290 per gram (Rs 2,90,000 per kg).
Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 71,360 per sovereign (Rs 8,920 per gram) on May 30, 2025, to Rs 1,16,000 per sovereign (Rs 14,500 per gram) on June 1, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 44,640 or about 62.55%.
Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:
May 30, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,17,040 | 1 gram - Rs 14,630
May 29, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,16,800 | 1 gram - Rs 14,600
May 28, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,16,000 | 1 gram - Rs 14,500
May 27, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,17,200 | 1 gram - Rs 14,650
May 26, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,17,840 | 1 gram - Rs 14,730
Silver price over the last five days:
May 30, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290
May 29, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290
May 28, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 285
May 27, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290
May 26, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 295