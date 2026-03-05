Chennai

Chennai gold drops by Rs 640 and silver remains stable on March 5, 2026

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
Image of woman buying gold used for representative purpose
CHENNAI: Gold plunged in the city by Rs 640 per sovereign (8 grams) on Thursday (March 5), the sixth day of the US-Israel war on Iran.

The yellow metal is priced at Rs 1,20,960 per sovereign and Rs 15,120 per gram, down by Rs 80.

On March 4, a day earlier, gold cost Rs 1,21,600 per sovereign and 15,200 per gram.

Silver prices stable

Silver remains stable at Rs 295 per gram (Rs 2,95,000 per kg) on March 5.

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 64,520 per sovereign (Rs 8,065 per gram) on March 5, 2025, to Rs 1,20,960 per sovereign (Rs 15,120 per gram) on March 5, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 56,440, or about 87.4%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

March 4, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,21,600| 1 gram - Rs 15,200

March 3, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,23,720| 1 gram - Rs 15,465

March 2, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,25,280 | 1 gram - Rs 15,660

March 1, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,26,200 | 1 gram - Rs 15,775

February 28, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,24,600| 1 gram- Rs 15,550

Silver price over the last five days:

March 4, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 295

March 3, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 315

March 2, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 315

March 1, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 325

February 28, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 320

