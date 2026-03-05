Chennai gold drops by Rs 640 and silver remains stable on March 5, 2026

CHENNAI: Gold plunged in the city by Rs 640 per sovereign (8 grams) on Thursday (March 5), the sixth day of the US-Israel war on Iran.
The yellow metal is priced at Rs 1,20,960 per sovereign and Rs 15,120 per gram, down by Rs 80.
On March 4, a day earlier, gold cost Rs 1,21,600 per sovereign and 15,200 per gram.
Silver remains stable at Rs 295 per gram (Rs 2,95,000 per kg) on March 5.
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 64,520 per sovereign (Rs 8,065 per gram) on March 5, 2025, to Rs 1,20,960 per sovereign (Rs 15,120 per gram) on March 5, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 56,440, or about 87.4%.
March 4, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,21,600| 1 gram - Rs 15,200
March 3, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,23,720| 1 gram - Rs 15,465
March 2, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,25,280 | 1 gram - Rs 15,660
March 1, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,26,200 | 1 gram - Rs 15,775
February 28, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,24,600| 1 gram- Rs 15,550
March 4, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 295
March 3, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 315
March 2, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 315
March 1, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 325
February 28, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 320