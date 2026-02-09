Chennai: Gold and silver surges on February 9; check how much they cost

CHENNAI: Gold prices rose sharply in the city on February 9 (Monday), surging by Rs 1,840 per sovereign to Rs 1,17,200 (8 grams). The price per gram rose by Rs 230 to Rs 14,650.
On February 7 (Saturday), 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,15,360 per sovereign (8 grams) and Rs 14,420. per gram.
Silver also witnessed a rise on Monday, surging by Rs 5 to Rs 300 per gram (Rs 3,00,000 per kg) on February 9. A gram of silver had cost Rs 285 on February 7.
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 63,560 per sovereign (Rs 7,945 per gram) on February 8, 2025, to Rs 1,17,200 per sovereign (Rs 14,650 per gram) on February 9, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 53,640 or about 84.39%.
February 7, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,15,360 | 1 gram- Rs 14,420
February 6, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,14,000 | 1 gram- Rs 14,250
February 5, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,14,560 | 1 gram- Rs 14,320
February 4, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,19,200 | 1 gram- Rs 14,900
February 3, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,14,160 | 1 gram- Rs 14,270
February 7, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 285
February 6, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 280
February 5, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 300
February 4, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 320
February 3, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 300