Chennai

Chennai: Gold and silver surges on February 9; check how much they cost

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
Representative Image of Gold
Representative Image of Gold (Photo: PTI)
Updated on

CHENNAI: Gold prices rose sharply in the city on February 9 (Monday), surging by Rs 1,840 per sovereign to Rs 1,17,200 (8 grams). The price per gram rose by Rs 230 to Rs 14,650.

On February 7 (Saturday), 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,15,360 per sovereign (8 grams) and Rs 14,420. per gram.

Silver gets costlier

Silver also witnessed a rise on Monday, surging by Rs 5 to Rs 300 per gram (Rs 3,00,000 per kg) on February 9. A gram of silver had cost Rs 285 on February 7.

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 63,560 per sovereign (Rs 7,945 per gram) on February 8, 2025, to Rs 1,17,200 per sovereign (Rs 14,650 per gram) on February 9, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 53,640 or about 84.39%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

February 7, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,15,360 | 1 gram- Rs 14,420

February 6, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,14,000 | 1 gram- Rs 14,250

February 5, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,14,560 | 1 gram- Rs 14,320

February 4, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,19,200 | 1 gram- Rs 14,900

February 3, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,14,160 | 1 gram- Rs 14,270

Silver price over the last five days:

February 7, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 285

February 6, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 280

February 5, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 300

February 4, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 320

February 3, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 300

gold price in Chennai
Gold Price Chennai
Gold price hike
Gold price details
gold price
gold price increased
Gold price Chennai today

Related Stories

No stories found.
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in