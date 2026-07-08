Chennai

Chennai: Gold and silver rates drop on July 8, 2026; check how much they cost

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
A salesman arranges a necklace at a jewellery shop, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir
A salesman arranges a necklace at a jewellery shopPTI
Updated on

CHENNAI: The price of gold decreased on Wednesday (July 8) in the city.

The yellow metal became cheaper by Rs 560 per sovereign on Wednesday (July 8).

The price of 22-carat gold now stands at Rs 1,06,640 per sovereign and Rs 13,330 per gram, down by Rs 70 per gram.

Silver prices decrease

Silver prices decreased by Rs 5 per gram and are being sold at Rs 245 per gram (Rs 2,45,000 per kg) on July 8.

On July 7, it was sold at Rs 250 per gram (Rs 2,50,000 per kg).

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 72,480 per sovereign (Rs 9,060 per gram) on July 8, 2025, to Rs 1,06,640 per sovereign (Rs 13,330 per gram) on July 8, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 34,160 or about 47.13%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

July 7, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,07,200 | 1 gram - Rs 13,400

July 6, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,08,480 | 1 gram - Rs 13,560

July 4, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,09,600 | 1 gram - Rs 13,700

July 3, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,09,600 | 1 gram - Rs 13,700

July 2, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,07,200 | 1 gram - Rs 13,400

Silver price over the last five days:

July 7, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 250

July 6, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 250

July 4, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 260

July 3, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 260

July 2, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 255

Silver prices today
Gold prices today
Gold and silver prices in Chennai
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in