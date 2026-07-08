Chennai: Gold and silver rates drop on July 8, 2026; check how much they cost

CHENNAI: The price of gold decreased on Wednesday (July 8) in the city.
The yellow metal became cheaper by Rs 560 per sovereign on Wednesday (July 8).
The price of 22-carat gold now stands at Rs 1,06,640 per sovereign and Rs 13,330 per gram, down by Rs 70 per gram.
Silver prices decreased by Rs 5 per gram and are being sold at Rs 245 per gram (Rs 2,45,000 per kg) on July 8.
On July 7, it was sold at Rs 250 per gram (Rs 2,50,000 per kg).
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 72,480 per sovereign (Rs 9,060 per gram) on July 8, 2025, to Rs 1,06,640 per sovereign (Rs 13,330 per gram) on July 8, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 34,160 or about 47.13%.
July 7, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,07,200 | 1 gram - Rs 13,400
July 6, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,08,480 | 1 gram - Rs 13,560
July 4, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,09,600 | 1 gram - Rs 13,700
July 3, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,09,600 | 1 gram - Rs 13,700
July 2, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,07,200 | 1 gram - Rs 13,400
July 7, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 250
July 6, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 250
July 4, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 260
July 3, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 260
July 2, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 255