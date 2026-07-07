Chennai: Gold and silver rates drop on July 7, 2026; check how much they cost

Silver prices remain unchanged

Silver prices remain unchanged and are being sold at Rs 250 per gram (Rs 2,50,000 per kg) on July 7.

On July 6, it was sold at Rs 250 per gram (Rs 2,50,000 per kg).

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 72,080 per sovereign (Rs 9,010 per gram) on July 7, 2025, to Rs 1,07,200 per sovereign (Rs 13,400 per gram) on July 7, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 35,120 or about 48.72%.