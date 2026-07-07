Chennai

Chennai: Gold and silver rates drop on July 7, 2026; check how much they cost

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
Image of gold jewellery used for representative purpose
Image of gold jewellery used for representative purposePTI
Updated on

CHENNAI: The price of gold decreased on Tuesday (July 7) in the city.

The yellow metal became cheaper by Rs 1,280 per sovereign on Tuesday (July 7).

The price of 22-carat gold now stands at Rs 1,07,200 per sovereign and Rs 13,400 per gram, down by Rs 160 per gram.

Silver prices remain unchanged

Silver prices remain unchanged and are being sold at Rs 250 per gram (Rs 2,50,000 per kg) on July 7.

On July 6, it was sold at Rs 250 per gram (Rs 2,50,000 per kg).

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 72,080 per sovereign (Rs 9,010 per gram) on July 7, 2025, to Rs 1,07,200 per sovereign (Rs 13,400 per gram) on July 7, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 35,120 or about 48.72%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

July 6, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,08,480 | 1 gram - Rs 13,560

July 4, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,09,600 | 1 gram - Rs 13,700

July 3, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,09,600 | 1 gram - Rs 13,700

July 2, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,07,200 | 1 gram - Rs 13,400

July 1, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,04,800 | 1 gram - Rs 13,100

Silver price over the last five days:

July 6, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 250

July 4, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 260

July 3, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 260

July 2, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 255

July 1, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245

Gold price today
Silver price today
Gold and silver prices in Chennai
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