Chennai: Gold and silver rates drop on July 7, 2026; check how much they cost

CHENNAI: The price of gold decreased on Tuesday (July 7) in the city.
The yellow metal became cheaper by Rs 1,280 per sovereign on Tuesday (July 7).
The price of 22-carat gold now stands at Rs 1,07,200 per sovereign and Rs 13,400 per gram, down by Rs 160 per gram.
Silver prices remain unchanged and are being sold at Rs 250 per gram (Rs 2,50,000 per kg) on July 7.
On July 6, it was sold at Rs 250 per gram (Rs 2,50,000 per kg).
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 72,080 per sovereign (Rs 9,010 per gram) on July 7, 2025, to Rs 1,07,200 per sovereign (Rs 13,400 per gram) on July 7, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 35,120 or about 48.72%.
July 6, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,08,480 | 1 gram - Rs 13,560
July 4, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,09,600 | 1 gram - Rs 13,700
July 3, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,09,600 | 1 gram - Rs 13,700
July 2, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,07,200 | 1 gram - Rs 13,400
July 1, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,04,800 | 1 gram - Rs 13,100
July 6, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 250
July 4, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 260
July 3, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 260
July 2, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 255
July 1, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245