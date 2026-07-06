Chennai: Gold and silver rates drop on July 6,2026; check how much they cost

CHENNAI: The price of gold decreased on Monday (July 6) in the city.
The yellow metal became cheaper by Rs 1,120 per sovereign on Monday (July 6).
The price of 22-carat gold now stands at Rs 1,08,480 per sovereign and Rs 13,560 per gram, down by Rs 140 per gram.
Silver prices decreased by Rs 10 per gram and are being sold at Rs 250 per gram (Rs 2,50,000 per kg) on July 6.
On July 4, it was sold at Rs 260 per gram (Rs 2,60,000 per kg).
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 72,480 per sovereign (Rs 9,060 per gram) on July 5, 2025, to Rs 1,08,480 per sovereign (Rs 13,560 per gram) on July 6, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 36,000 or about 49.66%.
July 4, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,09,600 | 1 gram - Rs 13,700
July 3, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,09,600 | 1 gram - Rs 13,700
July 2, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,07,200 | 1 gram - Rs 13,400
July 1, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,04,800 | 1 gram - Rs 13,100
June 30, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,04,240 | 1 gram - Rs 13,030
July 4, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 260
July 3, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 260
July 2, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 255
July 1, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245
June 30, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245