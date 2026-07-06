Chennai

Chennai: Gold and silver rates drop on July 6,2026; check how much they cost

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
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CHENNAI: The price of gold decreased on Monday (July 6) in the city.

The yellow metal became cheaper by Rs 1,120 per sovereign on Monday (July 6).

The price of 22-carat gold now stands at Rs 1,08,480 per sovereign and Rs 13,560 per gram, down by Rs 140 per gram.

Silver prices decrease

Silver prices decreased by Rs 10 per gram and are being sold at Rs 250 per gram (Rs 2,50,000 per kg) on July 6.

On July 4, it was sold at Rs 260 per gram (Rs 2,60,000 per kg).

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 72,480 per sovereign (Rs 9,060 per gram) on July 5, 2025, to Rs 1,08,480 per sovereign (Rs 13,560 per gram) on July 6, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 36,000 or about 49.66%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

July 4, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,09,600 | 1 gram - Rs 13,700

July 3, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,09,600 | 1 gram - Rs 13,700

July 2, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,07,200 | 1 gram - Rs 13,400

July 1, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,04,800 | 1 gram - Rs 13,100

June 30, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,04,240 | 1 gram - Rs 13,030

Silver price over the last five days:

July 4, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 260

July 3, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 260

July 2, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 255

July 1, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245

June 30, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245

Gold price today
Silver price today
Gold and Silver price in Chennai
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