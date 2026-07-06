Chennai: Gold and silver rates drop on July 6,2026; check how much they cost

Silver prices decrease

Silver prices decreased by Rs 10 per gram and are being sold at Rs 250 per gram (Rs 2,50,000 per kg) on July 6.

On July 4, it was sold at Rs 260 per gram (Rs 2,60,000 per kg).

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 72,480 per sovereign (Rs 9,060 per gram) on July 5, 2025, to Rs 1,08,480 per sovereign (Rs 13,560 per gram) on July 6, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 36,000 or about 49.66%.