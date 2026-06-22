Chennai

Chennai: Gold and silver prices remain unchanged on June 22, 2026; check how much it costs today

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
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CHENNAI: Gold has remained unchanged on Monday (June 22) with no change in price from Saturday (June 20).

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,08,800 per sovereign and Rs 13,600 per gram, with no change.

Silver prices remain unchanged

Silver prices remain unchanged and are sold at Rs 255 per gram (Rs 2,55,000 per kg) on June 22.

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 73,880 per sovereign (Rs 9,235 per gram) on June 20, 2025, to Rs 1,08,800 per sovereign (Rs 13,600 per gram) on June 20, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 34,920 or about 47.26%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

June 20, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,08,800 | 1 gram - Rs 13,600

June 19, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,08,560 | 1 gram - Rs 13,570

June 18, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,12,480 | 1 gram - Rs 14,060

June 17, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,12,240 | 1 gram - Rs 14,030

June 16, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,12,480 | 1 gram - Rs 14,060

Silver price over the last five days:

June 20, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 255

June 19, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 255

June 18, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 270

June 17, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 270

June 16, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 275

Silver prices today
Gold prices today
Gold and silver prices in Chennai
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