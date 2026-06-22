Chennai: Gold and silver prices remain unchanged on June 22, 2026; check how much it costs today

CHENNAI: Gold has remained unchanged on Monday (June 22) with no change in price from Saturday (June 20).
The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,08,800 per sovereign and Rs 13,600 per gram, with no change.
Silver prices remain unchanged and are sold at Rs 255 per gram (Rs 2,55,000 per kg) on June 22.
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 73,880 per sovereign (Rs 9,235 per gram) on June 20, 2025, to Rs 1,08,800 per sovereign (Rs 13,600 per gram) on June 20, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 34,920 or about 47.26%.
June 20, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,08,800 | 1 gram - Rs 13,600
June 19, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,08,560 | 1 gram - Rs 13,570
June 18, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,12,480 | 1 gram - Rs 14,060
June 17, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,12,240 | 1 gram - Rs 14,030
June 16, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,12,480 | 1 gram - Rs 14,060
June 20, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 255
June 19, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 255
June 18, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 270
June 17, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 270
June 16, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 275