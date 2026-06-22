Chennai: Gold and silver prices remain unchanged on June 22, 2026; check how much it costs today

Silver prices remain unchanged

Silver prices remain unchanged and are sold at Rs 255 per gram (Rs 2,55,000 per kg) on June 22.

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 73,880 per sovereign (Rs 9,235 per gram) on June 20, 2025, to Rs 1,08,800 per sovereign (Rs 13,600 per gram) on June 20, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 34,920 or about 47.26%.