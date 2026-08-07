Chennai

Chennai gold and silver price remain stable on August 7, 2026; check today's gold, silver rate

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
Jewellery shop, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir
A salesman arranges a necklace at a jewellery shopPTI
Updated on

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city remained unchanged on Friday (August 7).

The yellow metal is currently priced at Rs 1,10,000 per sovereign and Rs 13,750 per gram, after an increase of Rs 270 per gram.

Earlier on August 6, the price of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,10,000 per sovereign and Rs 13,750 per gram.

Silver prices remain unchanged

Meanwhile, silver prices also remain stable, continue to sell for Rs 250 per gram (Rs 2,50,000 per kg) on August 7.

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 75,200 per sovereign (Rs 9,400 per gram) on August 7, 2025, to Rs Rs 1,10,000 per sovereign (Rs 13,750 per gram) on August 7, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 34,800 or about 46.27%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

August 6, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,10,000 | 1 gram - Rs 13,750

August 5, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,880 | 1 gram - Rs 13,260

August 4, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,600 | 1 gram - Rs 13,200

August 3, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,000 | 1 gram - Rs 13,250

August 1, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,760 | 1 gram - Rs 13,220

Silver price over the last five days:

August 6, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 250

August 5, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240

August 4, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 235

August 3, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 235

August 1, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 235

Gold price today
Silver price today
Gold and Silver price in Chennai
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