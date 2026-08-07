Chennai gold and silver price remain stable on August 7, 2026; check today's gold, silver rate

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city remained unchanged on Friday (August 7).
The yellow metal is currently priced at Rs 1,10,000 per sovereign and Rs 13,750 per gram, after an increase of Rs 270 per gram.
Earlier on August 6, the price of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,10,000 per sovereign and Rs 13,750 per gram.
Meanwhile, silver prices also remain stable, continue to sell for Rs 250 per gram (Rs 2,50,000 per kg) on August 7.
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 75,200 per sovereign (Rs 9,400 per gram) on August 7, 2025, to Rs Rs 1,10,000 per sovereign (Rs 13,750 per gram) on August 7, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 34,800 or about 46.27%.
August 6, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,10,000 | 1 gram - Rs 13,750
August 5, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,880 | 1 gram - Rs 13,260
August 4, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,600 | 1 gram - Rs 13,200
August 3, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,000 | 1 gram - Rs 13,250
August 1, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,760 | 1 gram - Rs 13,220
August 6, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 250
August 5, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240
August 4, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 235
August 3, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 235
August 1, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 235