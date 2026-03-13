Chennai: Glitches on day 1 of MTC premium bus service

The service, introduced on a pilot basis with five buses, operates on two routes - P570S (Siruseri IT Park–CMBT) and P91 (Tiruvanmiyur–Kilambakkam), with fares ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 150. Tickets can be booked only through the Chennai One app, and passengers are assured of seating. According to MTC, a total of 802 passengers used the service on the first day, including 542 on the P570S route and 260 on the P91 route.

However, several commuters took to X to report delays in the arrival of buses. One commuter who had booked the 4.19 pm P570S service from Karapakkam said the bus arrived nearly 45 minutes late, forcing them to skip regular buses while waiting for the pre-booked service.

Another passenger said they waited about 45 minutes for a booked bus to Koyambedu, while a commuter waiting for P91 at Chromepet said the bus had not arrived even 15 minutes after the scheduled boarding time. Passengers also pointed out that the Chennai One app currently does not offer live bus tracking, leaving commuters unsure of the bus's location while waiting at stops.