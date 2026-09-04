Chennai: Gill Nagar residents decry rampant parking on narrow streets

With vehicles parked on both sides of the narrow interior roads, the carriageway shrinks drastically, choking traffic flow.”

Tennyson added that he had filed 5-6 complaints a week with the police regarding violations on Central School Road alone. “The police do attend, but stern action is rare,” he said.

GHOWA secretary Sandeep said that the encroachment by parked vehicles had left little space for pedestrians. “Senior citizens and children are forced to walk in the middle of the road,” he pointed out. “Parked vehicles provide cover for public drinking and urination. Gill Nagar 1st Cross Street, which is barely 20 feet wide, is particularly affected, with school vans parked on both sides.”