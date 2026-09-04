Chennai: Gill Nagar residents decry rampant parking on narrow streets

CHENNAI: Residents of Gill Nagar in Choolaimedu have complained that their neighbourhood has effectively turned into an informal parking lot, with vehicles from surrounding areas occupying narrow residential streets for years.
Central School Road, Gill Nagar 1st, 2nd and 3rd Streets and Gill Nagar 1st Cross Street are among the worst-affected stretches, residents said. They alleged that despite repeated complaints, enforcement has largely remained token.
Tennyson Samuel Pushparaj, executive committee member of the Gill Nagar House Owners’ Welfare Association (GHOWA), said, “Vehicles from areas including Arumbakkam and Kodambakkam are being parked on Gill Nagar streets.
With vehicles parked on both sides of the narrow interior roads, the carriageway shrinks drastically, choking traffic flow.”
Tennyson added that he had filed 5-6 complaints a week with the police regarding violations on Central School Road alone. “The police do attend, but stern action is rare,” he said.
GHOWA secretary Sandeep said that the encroachment by parked vehicles had left little space for pedestrians. “Senior citizens and children are forced to walk in the middle of the road,” he pointed out. “Parked vehicles provide cover for public drinking and urination. Gill Nagar 1st Cross Street, which is barely 20 feet wide, is particularly affected, with school vans parked on both sides.”
Association members alleged that police action following complaints was often limited to issuing fines or clamping vehicles, with wheel locks later removed without addressing the recurring problem. They also said complaints posted on X were forwarded to the local police station but often stalled there.
Sandeep said that the association would continue escalating the issue until visible action was taken on the ground.
A traffic enforcement official told DT Next that action had been taken against vehicles parked opposite Gill Nagar Park on Central School Road following complaints. “I’ll direct the team to inspect vehicles parked on the other streets and take necessary action,” the official said.