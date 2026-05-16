Chennai gets a taste of gourmet bao culture

Curated as a Bao Festival, The Art of Bao highlights the versatility of the dish through a menu that balances authentic Asian flavours with modern presentation and ingredients. From classic Cantonese-style fillings to inventive vegetarian options, the showcase is designed to appeal to both traditionalists and diners looking for newer flavour combinations.

For chef Manas, the bao represents balance in its purest form. “At Park Hyatt Chennai, we wanted to bridge the gap between the nostalgic warmth of Asian street food and the sophistication of gourmet dining. By focusing on technical perfection in the dough and layering it with bold, complex flavours, we’ve turned a simple comfort food into The Art of Bao.”