Chennai gets a taste of gourmet bao culture

CHENNAI: Park Hyatt Chennai is bringing the spotlight onto one of Asia’s most loved comfort foods with The Art of Bao, a special food festival at Mr Ong - The Flavours of Singapore. Celebrating the soft, fluffy bao in both traditional and contemporary forms.
Curated as a Bao Festival, The Art of Bao highlights the versatility of the dish through a menu that balances authentic Asian flavours with modern presentation and ingredients. From classic Cantonese-style fillings to inventive vegetarian options, the showcase is designed to appeal to both traditionalists and diners looking for newer flavour combinations.
For chef Manas, the bao represents balance in its purest form. “At Park Hyatt Chennai, we wanted to bridge the gap between the nostalgic warmth of Asian street food and the sophistication of gourmet dining. By focusing on technical perfection in the dough and layering it with bold, complex flavours, we’ve turned a simple comfort food into The Art of Bao.”
Known for bringing the vibrant culinary spirit of Singapore to Chennai, Mr. Ong offers dishes inspired by the island nation’s hawker culture while blending them with contemporary dining experiences. The restaurant has built its identity around bold flavours, interactive dining and visually striking presentation.
The festival menu reflects this approach. “Our idea was ‘traditional foundation, modern expression. We don’t compromise on authentic steaming techniques or classic flavour bases like Char Siu or Miso. But we modernise the experience through presentation and the use of diverse ingredients like softshell crab tempura and specialised vegetarian fillings that suit Chennai’s evolving palate,” adds chef Manas.
Some of the highlights on the menu include the Char Siu Bao filled with sweet Cantonese-style barbecue pork, the Teriyaki Chicken Bao glazed in a rich umami sauce, the Soft-Shell Crab Bao paired with spicy mayo, and the Black Pepper Lamb Bao tossed with garlic and cracked pepper. Vegetarian options such as the Spicy Szechuan Jackfruit Bao and Miso Mushroom Bao add depth to the menu while offering bolder flavours for diners looking beyond the traditional.
Among all the dishes, the chef says the Spicy Szechuan Jackfruit Bao best reflects his personal cooking style. “It represents transformation and balance. Jackfruit is an ingredient many people are familiar with, but when paired with the bold heat of Szechuan spices and refined textures, it becomes something completely different. For me, gourmet cooking is about creativity, precision and respecting every ingredient.”
Designed around a smallplate dining format, the festival encourages guests to order multiple baos and share them at the table, something the chef believes is central to Pan-Asian food culture. “The shareable experience is the heart of this style of dining. People today also connect strongly with visual presentation. We wanted to create dishes that feel vibrant, colourful, and social, while still delivering strong flavours.” The festival will be on till May 24 at Mr. Ong, Park Hyatt Chennai.
The festival is on till May 24