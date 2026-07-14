Chennai gets a new neighbourhood hangout as Duca opens in Alwarpet

CHENNAI: As more people look for places where they can enjoy a meal, catch up with friends or even work for a few hours, restaurants are evolving beyond just dining spaces. Duca, a new restaurant and café in Alwarpet, hopes to offer exactly that.
With a menu that brings together flavours from around the world, a spacious garden seating area and cosy interiors, it is designed as a place where guests can slow down and spend time at their own pace. The restaurant occupies a space that has been home to an eatery for nearly a decade. Rather than completely changing its character, the team has retained the warmth people associated with the location while giving it a fresh identity.
The name Duca, which means Duke in Italian, reflects the elegant yet relaxed feel they wanted to create. “There are plenty of restaurants where you finish your meal and leave. We wanted to create a place where people could stay a little longer. You can meet friends, have a business discussion, enjoy a coffee or even sit with your laptop and work for a couple of hours,” says Yoganandan, who runs the place along with his wife, Valarmathy.
One of the biggest attractions is the outdoor dining area. The garden has been transformed into a dining space that can accommodate around 80 guests, while the indoor restaurant has seating for about 45. The outdoor section is pet-friendly, making it a good choice for those who enjoy dining with their pets.
The interiors strike a balance between contemporary design and familiar touches. Fans of television sitcoms will notice references to the famous orange couch from Friends and artwork inspired by
Monk’s Café from Seinfeld. These details have been added subtly, giving the space a sense of nostalgia without overpowering the overall design.
While the restaurant draws inspiration from European cuisine, the menu stretches far beyond one region. “Guests can choose from Continental, Italian, Chinese, Thai, Malaysian and Indian dishes. The idea was to create a menu that works for groups with different preferences. When families or friends dine together, everyone likes something different. We wanted to make sure there is something for everybody,” he adds.
Among the signature dishes are the Truffle and Mushroom Filo Crisp, Quesabirria Ramen Bowl, Malaysian Roti Canai, Thai Curry Rice and Indian rice bowls. “The Scotch Egg is made using techniques our chef learned while working in Scotland. Another speciality is the Fish and Chips, prepared with a whole 10-inch fillet of sea bass instead of smaller pieces, staying close to the traditional British version of the dish,” adds the restaurateur.
The dessert menu features Tres Leches, Strawberry Panna Cotta and a selection of cheesecakes. “Coffee and matcha are among the most popular beverages, with the coffee beans sourced from a plantation in Yercaud. Food is one part of the experience. We hope Duca becomes a neighbourhood space where people can meet, relax and enjoy good food without feeling rushed,” concludes Yoganandan.