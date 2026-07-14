Chennai gets a new neighbourhood hangout as Duca opens in Alwarpet

With a menu that brings together flavours from around the world, a spacious garden seating area and cosy interiors, it is designed as a place where guests can slow down and spend time at their own pace. The restaurant occupies a space that has been home to an eatery for nearly a decade. Rather than completely changing its character, the team has retained the warmth people associated with the location while giving it a fresh identity.

The name Duca, which means Duke in Italian, reflects the elegant yet relaxed feel they wanted to create. “There are plenty of restaurants where you finish your meal and leave. We wanted to create a place where people could stay a little longer. You can meet friends, have a business discussion, enjoy a coffee or even sit with your laptop and work for a couple of hours,” says Yoganandan, who runs the place along with his wife, Valarmathy.