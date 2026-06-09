Chennai gets a new contemporary art hub in Virugambakkam

Art Cube Gallery emerged from a shared vision during the pandemic. Dakshayani Balakrishnan and artist AV Ilango saw the need for a platform that could support talented yet underrepresented artists and help them connect with collectors and art enthusiasts.

“While South India is home to many talented artists, several of them struggle to find opportunities to present their work, connect with audiences and build visibility. It resonated with me immediately," says Dakshayani. Together with Ilango and his daughter Priya, she became one of the designated partners of Art Cube Gallery. What started as a digital initiative soon evolved into a platform dedicated to supporting artists. The team created an online gallery and showcased artworks along with artist profiles, helping artists reach audiences beyond geographical boundaries.