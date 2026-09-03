Chennai: Get IVF support services at home from Prashanth Fertility

Patients can schedule the services through a dedicated digital interface on the Prashanth Fertility app. The platform also manages appointments, follow-ups and treatment-related medical records while remaining connected with their treating fertility specialists.

Dr Haripriya said, “The initiative is aimed not merely at convenience but at ensuring continuity, confidence and compassionate care for patients.”

Dr Moturi said, “Fertility treatment involves multiple appointments, medication schedules and monitoring, which can be challenging for couples balancing work and family responsibilities. This service helps reduce such disruptions.”

Actor Khushbu said that making fertility treatment simpler and more accessible could provide greater comfort and confidence to couples undergoing the emotionally demanding journey.

Call 24x7 helpline at (044) 28882888 for details on eligibility and scheduling