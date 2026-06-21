Chennai: GCC teacher cites foul odour, expels class 6 girl for menstruating

CHENNAI: An 11-year-old Class 6 student was allegedly forced to stand outside her classroom for nearly four hours after she began menstruating at a Greater Chennai Corporation school, triggering outrage and prompting an inquiry.
The incident reportedly took place on Friday at Chennai Middle School in Gopalapuram, Peravallur. The girl's parents have lodged a police complaint against a female teacher, alleging that the teacher told the girl that her presence would cause a "foul odour" inside the classroom and made her stand in the corridor for about four hours.
Condemning the incident, the parents sought stringent action against the teacher and the school administration.
However, officials of the Corporation's Education Department denied the allegation. A senior official claimed that the student had sought permission to use the washroom several times during class hours and that the teacher had allowed her requests.
"Later, despite the teacher asking the student to return to the classroom and take her seat, the student declined, citing the presence of boy students in the class. The teacher then made her sit in the corridor," the official said.
The official added that the teacher had contacted the girl's brother, a Class 8 student at the school, and informed him about the situation. The incident occurred around 1 pm, and the children's parents took them home later in the evening, the official said, adding that disciplinary action against the teacher would be considered after a review by senior education department authorities.
School Education Minister A Rajmohan termed the allegations unacceptable and said a preliminary inquiry had been ordered. "This is unacceptable. I have sought a primary investigation report from officials of the department," the minister said.
He added that no girl student should face stress, humiliation, or discrimination related to menstruation in any educational institution and warned of strict action against teachers and school managements found indulging in such practices.
"The school premises are for children, and teachers are only facilitators. No such pressure or humiliation should be imposed on students," he said.