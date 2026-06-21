Chennai: GCC teacher cites foul odour, expels class 6 girl for menstruating

The official added that the teacher had contacted the girl's brother, a Class 8 student at the school, and informed him about the situation. The incident occurred around 1 pm, and the children's parents took them home later in the evening, the official said, adding that disciplinary action against the teacher would be considered after a review by senior education department authorities.

School Education Minister A Rajmohan termed the allegations unacceptable and said a preliminary inquiry had been ordered. "This is unacceptable. I have sought a primary investigation report from officials of the department," the minister said.

He added that no girl student should face stress, humiliation, or discrimination related to menstruation in any educational institution and warned of strict action against teachers and school managements found indulging in such practices.

"The school premises are for children, and teachers are only facilitators. No such pressure or humiliation should be imposed on students," he said.