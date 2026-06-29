Chennai: Garbage dumping near Korattur lake canal leaves Kathirvedu residents worried

Large quantities of household waste, plastic and other refuse have been dumped at a vacant site, resulting in a persistent foul smell and raising concerns over public health.

Residents alleged that sanitation vehicles of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) also dump garbage at the location in the morning and night. The garbage heap has led to an increase in flies and mosquitoes, while stray cattle and dogs scatter the waste across the road, worsening sanitation in the neighbourhood.

“Garbage frequently enters the Korattur lake canal, polluting the waterbody and undermining conservation efforts. The foul smell has become unbearable,” lamented Ananthi, a resident. “Some people set fire to the waste, and the smoke is a health hazard. Since we have kids at home, we’re forced to keep our doors and windows closed most of the time. Despite submitting several complaints to the Corporation, no permanent solution has been provided. Warning boards should be installed, and the site must be secured to prevent further dumping.”

Another resident, Ebinezer, alleged that cleanliness workers dump garbage near the Korattur lake canal. “This is severely affecting the waterbody and the surrounding environment. Families living nearby are suffering due to the foul smell. The Corporation should immediately stop this practice and identify an alternative location for garbage disposal,” he opined.