Chennai: Garbage chokes Virugambakkam canal; it stinks, lament residents

The canal, which originates in Virugambakkam and joins the Cooum River through Aminjikarai, is choked with plastic waste, thermocol, wooden debris and others beneath the Tamilar Street bridge.

Residents stated that the low clearance of the bridge causes waste to get trapped, leading to continuous accumulation. The stagnant garbage has left nearby residential areas reeking, while mosquito breeding has increased, raising concerns about potential health risks, particularly among children and the elderly.

“The garbage was removed from the canal around two weeks ago but it was not disposed of properly,” said a resident. “Instead, it was dumped nearby, which eventually washed back into the canal during recent rains.”

Everyone living near the canal has to endure the foul smell every day, lamented residents. “If garbage and sewage are cleared properly, it wouldn’t stink so much,” fumed Kavitha, a long-time resident. “Even when the waste is fully removed, it’s dumped nearby, and keeps accumulating.”