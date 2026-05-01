Chennai: Garbage burning at Perumbakkam affects air quality

According to residents, a widespread fire, spreading smoke was being blown into the neighbourhoods, affecting air quality and causing discomfort, difficulty breathing and a persistent foul smell, especially at night.



Ananta Charan Swain, a resident of Casa Grand First City, alleged, "We witnessed the garbage catching fire on Wednesday at noon, and it was burning throughout the day. The workers started to douse the fire only on Thursday morning."



Echoing him was Vengat Srinivasan, another resident, who said, "We can’t even open our windows; the smoke fills our homes. The burning smell from the garbage is unbearable, and the air feels toxic to breathe."



A few others expressed, "It's alarming that such burning is happening so close to homes. This is a residential area, not a dumping ground to be set on fire. But it's slowly turning into a dumping and burning zone."