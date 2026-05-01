Chennai: Garbage burning at Perumbakkam affects air quality

CHENNAI: Residents of Cheran Nagar in Perumbakkam alleged that the garbage transfer unit behind the Casa Grand First City complex, near Semmencherry bus depot, has caught fire twice in the last month. The residents witnessed the burning of garbage on Wednesday and noted that the occurrence is not just careless but environmental vandalism. The smoke causes breathing difficulties for senior citizens.
According to residents, a widespread fire, spreading smoke was being blown into the neighbourhoods, affecting air quality and causing discomfort, difficulty breathing and a persistent foul smell, especially at night.
Ananta Charan Swain, a resident of Casa Grand First City, alleged, "We witnessed the garbage catching fire on Wednesday at noon, and it was burning throughout the day. The workers started to douse the fire only on Thursday morning."
Echoing him was Vengat Srinivasan, another resident, who said, "We can’t even open our windows; the smoke fills our homes. The burning smell from the garbage is unbearable, and the air feels toxic to breathe."
A few others expressed, "It's alarming that such burning is happening so close to homes. This is a residential area, not a dumping ground to be set on fire. But it's slowly turning into a dumping and burning zone."
Speaking to DT Next, St Thomas Mount BDO, said, "The reason for the burning of garbage at the transfer unit is unknown. On Thursday, the fire was doused, and the remaining waste was sent to the dump yard in Appur."
Citizens are now urging authorities to ensure proper waste management to prevent further damage.