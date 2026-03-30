Chennai: Ganja case accused secured after eight months

CHENNAI: A Triplicane police team secured a 20-year-old accused who was absconding for over eight months without attending trial at court.
The accused, Jana (20) of Sholinganallur was arrested in a 2022 Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case and was eventually released on bail.
However, Jana stopped appearing before court and went absconding after which the judge issued a non bailable warrant against him in July 2025.
Based on a tip-off about his hideout, a police team secured Jana on Monday. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.