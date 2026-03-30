Chennai

Chennai: Ganja case accused secured after eight months

The accused, Jana (20) of Sholinganallur was arrested in a 2022 Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case and was eventually released on bail.
Image of Ganja used for representative purpose
Image of Ganja used for representative purpose
Updated on

CHENNAI: A Triplicane police team secured a 20-year-old accused who was absconding for over eight months without attending trial at court.

The accused, Jana (20) of Sholinganallur was arrested in a 2022 Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case and was eventually released on bail.

However, Jana stopped appearing before court and went absconding after which the judge issued a non bailable warrant against him in July 2025.

Based on a tip-off about his hideout, a police team secured Jana on Monday. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

ganja case
narcotics
Triplicane police team

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