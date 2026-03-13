Chennai: Fuel crisis puts delivery riders in tight spot

"It is frustrating to wait for half an hour, witnessing people filling up their tanks. I just require fuel for Rs 200 so that I can deliver orders on time," laments Selvam, a Zomato worker.

A large number of these riders on the roads of Tamil Nadu, whose ability to make ends meet depends on time, are caught in a sudden wave of panic to hoard petrol, driven by the ongoing gas shortage issue across the country.