Chennai: Fruit prices go out of range

CHENNAI: Even as mango prices have come down comparatively greater than the previous years, other fruit prices have been soaring to new heights, keeping them out of reach for the commoner.

Apples and pomegranates have touched Rs 270 per kg at retail markets. Oranges, mangoes and guavas are being sold at Rs 160, Rs 100 and Rs 80, respectively.

A major source of vitamins, fibres and anti-oxidants, fruits are vital for one's health, yet many consumers unwillingly avoid them due to the current prices.

"The fruit rates have increased in just a week. Apples come from far places and are bought by large wholesalers who can afford storage expenses like air conditioning. They have to include the storage rate in the MRP too. With this price hike, the demand for the fruits remains less," said K Jayaraman, a seller in Koyambedu.

He added that pomegranates come from Gujarat and Karnataka, and are of good quality. So, the rate remains high. He expects better sales during the upcoming Aadi as prices would come down.

"Fruits are the only food group which we eat in raw form. It's not necessary to have exotic or fancy fruits. Traditional fruits like Papaya, Guava, and Amla, and other fruits sold in the common markets have equal nutrition. So, the low-income group can get sufficient nutrients from these fruits. Even expensive fruits like apples come from other parts of the country, so the consumers get them after preservation. So the traditional fruits sold in the street would be better as we get them directly," said Dharini Krishnan, a consultant dietitian.