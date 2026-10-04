Chennai friends turn shared love for baking into dessert venture Serh

The cheesecakes follow the New York style, with berry, salted caramel and Biscoff toppings. Getting the texture right took more than 10 trials, with the duo settling on a dense yet creamy cheesecake with a buttery biscuit crunch. Philadelphia cream cheese is used to achieve the desired richness.

Then comes the Old School cake, available in chocolate and raspberry-strawberry buttercream versions. We tried the chocolate variant, and it immediately brought back memories of school-time bakery cakes and birthday celebrations. Made with a soft yellow cake and semi-sweet chocolate buttercream, it has that familiar homemade quality while being less sweet than traditional versions.

For Serh, the idea is not to be restricted to just desserts. “We don’t really see ourselves as a home bakery or a dessert brand. We’re two friends who want to do food right and keep it simple, uncomplicated and delicious,” says Vritti.

Serh launched at The Vizha Pop-up by Madras Finds on September 5 and 6, selling out on both days. Customer feedback has since led to the addition of Dark AF, a 70 per cent dark chocolate and sea salt cookie.

The duo is currently setting up its cloud kitchen in Chetpet and operates on a pre-order basis, with deliveries on Fridays and Saturdays for now. Once the kitchen is fully functional, they plan to deliver throughout the week. The menu will also gradually expand into savoury offerings.