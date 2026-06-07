Chennai: Friends kill man in drunken brawl; stage death as accident

The passersby alerted the authorities after they found an unconscious youth in a ditch and his two-wheeler near the service road of the Minjur–Vandalur Outer Ring Road at Marambedu near Sholavaram on Friday night.

The youth was moved to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. As there were injuries on his body, Sholavaram police registered a case of suspicious death and sent the body to Stanley Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination.