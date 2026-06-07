Chennai: Friend kills man in drunken brawl; stage death as accident

The deceased was identified as Manikandan (29), a petty criminal from Vyasarpadi. The police investigations revealed that he was beaten to death. He was last seen with Senthil (44), also from Vyasarpadi. An investigation revealed Senthil was constructing a house at Sirungavoor near Red Hills. On Friday, during a liquor party with three friends, a dispute broke out, and Manikandan was allegedly beaten with a wooden log. To cover up the crime, the accused dumped the body by the roadside.

Sholavaram police have altered the case to murder and arrested Senthil, a history-sheeter. The police are searching for another accused, Vicky alias Vignesh.