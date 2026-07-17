Chennai: Fraud accused absconding for 17 years arrested by Central Crime Branch

The accused, Shanmugasundaram of Neelankarai Link Road, Seevaram, Thoraipakkam, was arrested on Thursday in connection with a case registered by the Fraud Investigation Wing (FIW) of the Central Crime Branch in 2008.

According to the police, the case was registered based on a complaint lodged by Anand Jayaram Moorthy of Arunachalapuram Main Road, Adyar. In his complaint, he alleged that Akila and her husband, Shanmugasundaram, both residents of Adyar, had attempted to usurp his property by preparing forged documents, impersonating individuals and forging signatures.