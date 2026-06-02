Chennai: Fourteen-year-old boy falls to death from tree while trying to retrieve kite

CHENNAI: A 14-year-old boy succumbed to injuries he sustained four days ago after a fall from a neem tree while attempting to retrieve a kite that got entangled in its branches, at Kattupakkam near Poonamallee.
The deceased was identified as Madhesh (14) of Amman Koil Street in Kattupakkam. The police said that he was raised by his aunt Sumithra after he lost both his parents. Madhesh was a Class 8 student at a government school.
On May 27 (Wednesday), Madhesh had climbed the neem tree near his house to retrieve a kite that was stuck in the branches. While on the top of a branch, he accidentally lost his footing and fell from the tree, suffering serious injuries.
Family members rushed him to a private hospital in Poonamallee, from where he was later referred to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for advanced treatment.
Despite undergoing treatment for several days, Madhesh succumbed to his injuries late on Sunday night.
The Poonamallee police have registered a case and are investigating.