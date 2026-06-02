Chennai: Fourteen-year-old boy falls to death from tree while trying to retrieve kite

The deceased was identified as Madhesh (14) of Amman Koil Street in Kattupakkam. The police said that he was raised by his aunt Sumithra after he lost both his parents. Madhesh was a Class 8 student at a government school.

On May 27 (Wednesday), Madhesh had climbed the neem tree near his house to retrieve a kite that was stuck in the branches. While on the top of a branch, he accidentally lost his footing and fell from the tree, suffering serious injuries.