Chennai: Four-year-old boy killed in road accident

CHENNAI: A four-year-old boy was killed and two others were injured after a speeding lorry hit them while they were crossing a road near the Vanagaram toll plaza on Tuesday morning.
Police identified the deceased as Riyaan. He was accompanying his mother Kiruba, her elder sister Glory, and Glory's six-month-old son. The family was returning to Tiruverkadu after a trip to Sivaganga.
Around 5.30 am, as Glory, carrying the infant, attempted to cross the road along with Riyaan near the toll plaza, a flower-laden lorry from Koyambedu, bound for Panruti, rammed into them at high speed.
All three were flung onto the road, after which passersby rushed to their rescue and moved them to a hospital, where Riyaan was declared dead on arrival. Glory and the infant sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment.
Based on CCTV footage, the Maduravoyal Traffic Investigation Wing registered a case and arrested the driver, Chidambaram (37) of Nerkundram. Further investigation is under way.