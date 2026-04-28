Chennai: Four-year-old boy killed in road accident

Police identified the deceased as Riyaan. He was accompanying his mother Kiruba, her elder sister Glory, and Glory's six-month-old son. The family was returning to Tiruverkadu after a trip to Sivaganga.

Around 5.30 am, as Glory, carrying the infant, attempted to cross the road along with Riyaan near the toll plaza, a flower-laden lorry from Koyambedu, bound for Panruti, rammed into them at high speed.