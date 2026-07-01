Chennai: Four interstate burglars get 6 years in prison, Rs 80,000 fine

CHENNAI: A city court has sentenced four men, part of an inter-state burglary gang, to six years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 80,000 each for breaking into a foreign money exchange office in Manapakkam and stealing cash.
In the first week of January, Dominic (38) of Manapakkam who runs a forex office approached the police after he found that his office had been broken into and cash missing.
A police team led by the Nandambakkam Crime Inspector launched an intensive probe and examined CCTV footage from the scene. The footage showed four men arriving in an auto-rickshaw, breaking the shop’s lock, and fleeing with the cash. Based on the leads, police tracked the accused to Gujarat.
On January 11, a team camped in Surat and, in coordination with Surat District Police, arrested the four suspects – Riku Amarsingh Chauhan (27), Jugendra Singh (19), Abhishek Singh (20) and Yogesh Kumar (32) – all from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. They were brought to Chennai and remanded to judicial custody.
Police recovered the stolen Rs 25,000 and seized 3 mobile phones. Investigators noted that Riku already faces 13 cases for theft and burglary in Uttar Pradesh.
The Nandambakkam police quickly completed the investigation and filed a final report before the Alandur Judicial Magistrate Court. On Monday, the court found all four accused guilty.
The top brass of the city police commended the Nandambakkam police team for securing conviction within six months of arresting the accused.