Chennai: Four flee with BMW over financial dispute; held

CHENNAI: Four men, including functionaries from the BJP and VCK political parties, were arrested for allegedly taking away a BMW luxury car over a Rs 5 lakh financial dispute.
Police said Abikash (21) of Anna Nagar works as a mechanic and driver at a used car workshop in Kolathur. Police said a BMW belonging to Sakthivel of Medavakkam had been entrusted to the workshop. On August 4, Abikash was driving the BMW near Nanganallur when four men intercepted the vehicle. They allegedly threatened him with a knife, assaulted him, took away the BMW and fled with his mobile phone. Based on his complaint, the St Thomas Mount Police registered a case and formed a special team to trace the accused.
The special team arrested Karthik (41) of Kattupakkam in Kancheepuram district, Shankar (51) of Nandambakkam, Prasad (40) of St Thomas Mount and Ramachandran (38) on August 5.
Police recovered the stolen BMW, a Maruti Swift car used in the offence, and four mobile phones from the accused. During the investigation, police found that Karthik, who owns a pre-owned car showroom and car owner Sakthivel were supposed to pay 5 lakh to Karthik. As the money was not repaid despite repeated requests, he allegedly committed the offence with the help of the three others.
The four accused were remanded in judicial custody. Further investigation is on.