Chennai: Four flee with BMW over financial dispute; held

The special team arrested Karthik (41) of Kattupakkam in Kancheepuram district, Shankar (51) of Nandambakkam, Prasad (40) of St Thomas Mount and Ramachandran (38) on August 5.

Police recovered the stolen BMW, a Maruti Swift car used in the offence, and four mobile phones from the accused. During the investigation, police found that Karthik, who owns a pre-owned car showroom and car owner Sakthivel were supposed to pay 5 lakh to Karthik. As the money was not repaid despite repeated requests, he allegedly committed the offence with the help of the three others.

The four accused were remanded in judicial custody. Further investigation is on.