Chennai: For Tamil New Year, Metro trains will run on Sunday schedule

CHENNAI: On account of the Tamil New Year, tomorrow, the Chennai Metro trains will be operated as per the Sunday timetable.
As per the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), Metro train service will be operated from 5 am to 11 pm.
During peak hours between 12 noon and 8 pm, the trains will be operated with a frequency of seven minutes. In the non-peak hours from 5 am to 12 noon and from 8 pm to 10 pm, the trains will be operated in a 10-minute headway.
During the extended non-peak hours, from 10 pm to 11 pm, the Metro trains will be available every 15 minutes.