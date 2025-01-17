Chennai Flower Show draws good crowd, KC Park steals the limelight

CHENNAI: The fourth edition of the Chennai Flower Show, currently underway at Semmozhi Poonga, has attracted 1,00,224 visitors since it started on January 2.

The 15-day floral extravaganza, which will conclude on January 19, has generated a revenue of Rs. 1,95,86,415 from entry fees and other charges till January 16.

According to the Horticulture and Plantation Crops department, the highest footfall was recorded on January 5, with 14,480 visitors, followed by 12,356 on January 14 and 14,234 on January 15.

The event has showcased a vibrant array of flowers and ornamental plants, captivating the imagination of visitors from all walks of life.

"We had anticipated a larger crowd, but the lack of innovation and high entry fees may have deterred some visitors," a senior official told DT Next.

Meanwhile, the nearby Kalaignar Centenary Park has emerged as a surprise winner, attracting a staggering 2,33,544 visitors from January 8 to 16.

The park's revenue from various charges, including entry fees, specific entrance charges, and amenities charges, has amounted to a staggering Rs. 3,74,12,367 from January 8 to 16.

"We're thrilled to see the overwhelming response to KC Park. The park's unique attractions and amenities have made it a must-visit destination for families and tourists alike,” the official said.

The Chennai Flower Show is open to the public from 10 AM to 7 PM till January 19, with ticket prices set at Rs. 200 for adults and Rs. 100 for children.