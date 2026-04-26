Chennai: Flower shop worker found dead with injuries

CHENNAI: A flower vendor was found dead with multiple injuries near his shop in Medavakkam on Sunday morning.
A native of Virudhunagar's Arupukottai, Karuppaiah (77) has been living in Jalladianpet locality in the city for over 30 years.
In the past two months, he has been working in a flower shop on the Medavakkam-Mambakkam Main Road junction and worked overnight.
The shop owner Manoharan came to open the store at 9.30 am on Sunday and found Karuppaiah lying dead with injuries on his body.
Personnel from the Medavakkam police station rushed to the spot on information and recovered the body, and sent it to the Tambaram Government Hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.
Preliminary enquiries revealed that Karuppaiah was accompanied by a man on Saturday. Police have launched a search for the suspect.