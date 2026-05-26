Chennai: Five youths arrested for vandalising vehicles

The arrested persons were identified as Veeramani (28), Jayaprakash (29), Jegan (28), Prashanth (30) and Gokulakrishnan (29). According to the police, during the early hours of Sunday, the group started vandalising the cars, autorickshaws and two-wheelers parked on the road, with weapons.

When locals gathered after hearing the noise, the youths allegedly threatened them with knives before fleeing the spot. The attack left five autos, eight cars, and three motorcycles damaged, police said.