Chennai: Fisherman stabbed in argument over obstruction of footpath

CHENNAI: An argument between two women over the obstruction of the footpath triggered a clash involving their families and ended in one group inflicting knife injuries on a fisherman in Kasimedu. Police arrested three persons, including two sisters, in connection with the incident.
On Friday, Monisha (27) of Kasimedu was sitting on the footpath on Singaravelan Nagar, 2nd Street, when another woman, Raveena, questioned her for obstructing the footpath. Both women hurled abuses at each other and went their own ways. Monisha shared about the incident with her husband, Dilath. An irate Dilath took his relative, John (33) and confronted Raveena for allegedly hurling verbal abuses at Monisha, and after a verbal duel, both parties went their own ways.
On Sunday, when John and Dilath were hanging out at Power Kuppam, Raveena, her elder sister, Ramya, and her brother-in-law Karthik accosted them. Karthik stabbed John with his knife and fled the scene.
Dilath moved his injured relative to a hospital and filed a complaint at the Kasimedu police station. After investigations, the police arrested Karthik (29), Ramya (27) and Raveena (25). The probe revealed that Karthik has a previous criminal case. All three of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.