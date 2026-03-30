Chennai: Fisherman stabbed in argument over obstruction of footpath

On Friday, Monisha (27) of Kasimedu was sitting on the footpath on Singaravelan Nagar, 2nd Street, when another woman, Raveena, questioned her for obstructing the footpath. Both women hurled abuses at each other and went their own ways. Monisha shared about the incident with her husband, Dilath. An irate Dilath took his relative, John (33) and confronted Raveena for allegedly hurling verbal abuses at Monisha, and after a verbal duel, both parties went their own ways.

On Sunday, when John and Dilath were hanging out at Power Kuppam, Raveena, her elder sister, Ramya, and her brother-in-law Karthik accosted them. Karthik stabbed John with his knife and fled the scene.