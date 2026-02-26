Chennai: Fisheries Fair at MSSRF tries to bridge science and community

CHENNAI: The MS Swaminathan Centenary Fisheries Fair opened on Thursday (February 26) in Chennai, transforming a traditional seminar into a dynamic dialogue between fishing communities, scientists, and policymakers. Inaugurated by MSSRF Chairperson Dr Soumya Swaminathan, the fair addresses critical challenges facing the sector, from climate vulnerability to livelihood security.
"This is a conversation, not just a workshop," said Dr Soumya Swaminathan, emphasising the institution's commitment to participatory solutions. She highlighted technology-driven tools like the Fisher Friendly Mobile Application (FFMA) and Women Connect App, which deliver real-time advisories to support coastal livelihoods.
The inaugural session centred on community voices. Fish vendor Kalaichelvi from Cuddalore detailed how declining fish stocks are impacting incomes, while praising MSSRF’s solar fish drying technology for opening new market opportunities. Mangrove conservationist Murugesan shared how scientific restoration is protecting communities in Kerala from flooding.
The day also witnessed the release of "Tides of Transformation," a compilation of fisher success stories, and the recognition of the community as "Stewards of Biohappiness." An exhibition, "From Sea to Society," showcased enterprises from five coastal states.
Dr Sudheer Joseph of INCOIS called for integrating community insights into science, while Dr Grinson George of ICAR-CMFRI reiterated that "science, if not meant for society, will not create wonders."
The two-day fair continues to pave the way for a resilient and equitable future for India's fishing communities.