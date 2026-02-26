Chennai: Fisheries Fair at MSSRF tries to bridge science and community

"This is a conversation, not just a workshop," said Dr Soumya Swaminathan, emphasising the institution's commitment to participatory solutions. She highlighted technology-driven tools like the Fisher Friendly Mobile Application (FFMA) and Women Connect App, which deliver real-time advisories to support coastal livelihoods.

The inaugural session centred on community voices. Fish vendor Kalaichelvi from Cuddalore detailed how declining fish stocks are impacting incomes, while praising MSSRF’s solar fish drying technology for opening new market opportunities. Mangrove conservationist Murugesan shared how scientific restoration is protecting communities in Kerala from flooding.