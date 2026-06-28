Chennai: Fish prices dip by Rs 100-Rs 300 as supply returns to normal

CHENNAI: On the second Sunday after the end of the 61-day annual fishing ban, prices dropped sharply at the Kasimedu fish market, bringing relief to consumers.
With limited fishing boats returning to sea after the ban's end, prices remained high on the first Sunday. However, with more boats venturing into the sea over the past week and returning with larger catches, prices of several varieties, particularly small fish, fell by Rs 100 to Rs 300 per kg.
Large seer fish (vanjaram), which was sold at Rs 2,300 per kg last week, was available for Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,400 per kg on Sunday. Red Snapper (sankara) fish dropped from Rs 500 to Rs 300 per kg, while shark (sura) fell from Rs 900 to Rs 700 per kg. The price of large prawns also declined from Rs 600 to Rs 500 per kg.
Bhagyaraj, a customer, said the increase in fish arrivals had made seafood more affordable for families, "The prices of small fish varieties are much lower than last week. With more fish arriving in the market, people can buy fish at reasonable prices."
Fish trader Palani said the market witnessed a sharp increase in arrivals compared with the previous week. "On the first Sunday after the ban, demand was high, but arrivals were low, which pushed up prices. This week, fish arrivals have increased significantly, bringing the prices down for almost all varieties by Rs 100 to Rs 300 per kg. Though customers came early in the morning, sales were slower than last week because there was enough supply," he said.
Traders said prices are expected to reduce further in the coming weeks if fish landings continue to improve, offering more relief to consumers.