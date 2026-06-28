Chennai: Fish prices dip by Rs 100-Rs 300 as supply returns to normal

Large seer fish (vanjaram), which was sold at Rs 2,300 per kg last week, was available for Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,400 per kg on Sunday. Red Snapper (sankara) fish dropped from Rs 500 to Rs 300 per kg, while shark (sura) fell from Rs 900 to Rs 700 per kg. The price of large prawns also declined from Rs 600 to Rs 500 per kg.

Bhagyaraj, a customer, said the increase in fish arrivals had made seafood more affordable for families, "The prices of small fish varieties are much lower than last week. With more fish arriving in the market, people can buy fish at reasonable prices."