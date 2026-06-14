Chennai: Fire breaks out at paint factory, spreads to eye drops manufacturing unit in Noombal

Officials said the fire had erupted suddenly at the adjoining industrial units and that preliminary probe points to a short circuit as the cause of the fire. Police personnel and fire tenders rushed to the scene on information and fought the fire for nearly an hour. The fire had destroyed goods and products worth several lakhs at both units; however, no person was injured.

The premises were evacuated after the first signs of fire. The Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services personnel contained the blaze. The Vanagaram police have registered a case and are investigating.