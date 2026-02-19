Chennai: FIR against Anti-Vice Squad Inspector for amassing DA worth Rs 5.42 crore

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has registered a case against K Rajalakshmi, an Anti-Vice Squad-1 Inspector of the Greater Chennai Police, on charges of amassing illicit assets to the tune of Rs 5.42 crore, disproportionate to her known sources of income.
According to the First Information Report (FIR), the case was filed under sections 13 (2) and 13 (1) (e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.
The FIR follows a Vigilance Report sent to the DVAC headquarters and subsequent approval for prosecution.
Rajalakshmi entered service as a Sub-Inspector on April 16, 1999, and was later promoted to Inspector. She had been posted in sensitive units within Chennai city since 2010, including the Prohibition Enforcement Wing, Economic Offences Wing, Anti-Vice Squad, and Traffic Investigation wings.
The check period for assessing her assets was fixed from June 1, 2017, to June 30, 2025. At the beginning of the check period, her assets were valued at Rs 3.64 lakh.
However, by the end of the period, her assets allegedly rose to Rs 4.62 crore.
During the check period, her total income was calculated at Rs 1.45 crore, while her expenditure stood at Rs 2.25 crore, resulting in likely negative savings of Rs 80.18 lakh.
The total value of assets allegedly acquired during the period was assessed at Rs 5.42 crore, representing 372 per cent disproportionate assets relative to her known sources of income.
The FIR states that she allegedly acquired both movable and immovable properties in her name and her family members' through corrupt and illegal means, thereby intentionally enriching herself.
The original FIR has been forwarded to the Principal District Judge, Chennai, and copies have been sent to higher authorities.