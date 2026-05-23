Chennai: Father, six-year-old son killed in road accident near Red Hills

Police said that Sathish was travelling in a two-wheeler with his wife, Rajni (26), son and his niece, Keerthana (16), from Alamathi towards Minjur around 9.30 pm after attending a family function.

Police sources said that they rode on one bike as buses were unavailable on the route and their destination was only a few kilometres away. While riding on the by-pass off Outer-Ring Road, Sathish lost control of the bike after it skidded on sand and crashed into the centre median.

Kailash, who was seated in front of Sathish, sustained severe head injuries, while Sathish was also injured. Other passengers sustained minor injuries.