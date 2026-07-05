Chennai: Father arrested for letting minor drive two-wheeler

According to the Pulianthope traffic police, the incident occurred on June 28. The deceased woman, Madhura (54) of Pulianthope, was riding her bicycle near a private school on Pulianthope Main Road when a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction allegedly hit her.



She suffered head injuries in the fall and her condition deteriorated later. She was admitted to Government Stanley Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries on Saturday. Following this, the case was altered to include sections related to causing death by rash and negligent driving.



During the investigation led by the Pulianthope Traffic Investigation Wing, the police found that a 17-year-old student drove the two-wheeler.