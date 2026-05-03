Chennai: Farmer succumbs after being sucked into baling machine in Tiruvallur

Sarangan, a farmer from Siruthavur village in Chengalpattu district, has recently harvested paddy from his field and bundled hay into bales. As harvesting was under way on one side of the field, a baling machine was deployed on the side to compress hay.

The machine ran into a snag and ceased functioning on Saturday. When Sarangan tried to remove the hay stuck in the machine, he had forgotten to switch it off before the repair. The machine came back to life and trapped his right hand, which led to him being pulled into the baling machine. Noticing this, another worker switched off the machine and pulled Sarangan out.