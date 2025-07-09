Chennai: Family rescues daughter from kidnapper within minutes

CHENNAI: The police, on Monday, arrested a 23-year-old youth for abducting a seven-year-old girl when she went to get food packets at a political event and taking her to his home in Manali New Town police limits.

The girl's family, who were looking for her, rescued her within minutes from the accused's home after a passerby informed them of spotting the girl walking with the accused.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the child was not sexually assaulted.

According to police, the arrested person has been identified as Murali, a daily wage labourer, who lives in the same neighbourhood as the victim.

On Sunday afternoon, the girl was walking back home with the food packets from the political event when Murali abducted her and took her to his house.

The girl's parents, who started looking for her as she did not return home, enquired with passersby and learnt that Murali was seen talking to the child and went to his house and found their daughter there.

Police said Murali was in an inebriated state, and as the girl's family members were busy with another child, he slipped and fled.

The family members filed a police complaint, after which Manali New Town police traced Murali to Ambattur and arrested him. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.