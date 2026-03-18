Chennai: Family leaves key on windowsill, 17-year-old steals solver, cash, phone

Investigating the case, the police arrested the juvenile delinquent. The complainant, S Kirubakaran (50), a private firm employee, lived with his family in Ranganathapuram in Nammalvarpet.

On March 11, before leaving home, Kirubakaran's son had left the house key on the windowsill for his parents. When Kirubakaran's wife returned home, she found the door open, the house ransacked, and valuables stolen.