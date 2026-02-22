Chennai: Fake godman cons businessman's daughter of 70 sovereigns in Kodungaiyur, arrested

The complainant, Bujangaram (67), a businessman, recently noticed that about 70 sovereigns of gold jewellery were missing from his locker, after which he approached the police.

The probe revealed that there were no signs of forced entry into the house, after which the police questioned the family members. Further inquiry revealed that Bujangaram's daughter, Aishwarya (29), had become acquainted with a man named Sri Deepadharshan through her friend Jayasri.