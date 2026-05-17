Chennai: Failure to curb track crossing at Mambalam railway station raises safety concerns

The persistent track crossing, particularly between platforms three and four to platforms one and two, remains a daily sight at the busy suburban railway station.

Commuters routinely climb down from platforms and walk across active railway lines instead of using the Foot Over Bridge (FOB) with elevators, on both ends of the platforms, often to save time while changing trains. The issue becomes acute during peak hours, when the station witnesses heavy passenger movement.

Passengers arriving in express and semi-fast trains from Chengalpattu frequently rush to board electric trains and take the risky shortcut across tracks despite continuous announcements cautioning against it. The failure to prevent such violations assumes greater significance on the Egmore-Tambaram-Chengalpattu route, where fast-moving express trains to southern districts operate alongside suburban services.