Chennai: Failure to curb track crossing at Mambalam railway station raises safety concerns

CHENNAI: Despite repeated warnings, fines and awareness campaigns by railway authorities, passengers continue to dangerously cross tracks at Mambalam railway station, exposing glaring lapses in efforts to curb the hazardous practice.
The persistent track crossing, particularly between platforms three and four to platforms one and two, remains a daily sight at the busy suburban railway station.
Commuters routinely climb down from platforms and walk across active railway lines instead of using the Foot Over Bridge (FOB) with elevators, on both ends of the platforms, often to save time while changing trains. The issue becomes acute during peak hours, when the station witnesses heavy passenger movement.
Passengers arriving in express and semi-fast trains from Chengalpattu frequently rush to board electric trains and take the risky shortcut across tracks despite continuous announcements cautioning against it. The failure to prevent such violations assumes greater significance on the Egmore-Tambaram-Chengalpattu route, where fast-moving express trains to southern districts operate alongside suburban services.
Commuters said that the absence of stricter enforcement and physical deterrents has allowed the dangerous practice to continue unchecked. Ashok, a passenger travelling in a semi-fast train from Chengalpattu to Mambalam, said, “Many passengers continue to ignore the FOB and cross the tracks through shortcuts just so that they can save a few minutes. Despite regular announcements, the practice continues every day.”
Concurring with him was another passenger, Dilip, who piped in: “RPF personnel should intensify patrols and impose stricter penalties on violators to deter track crossing.”
RPF officials told DT Next that awareness campaigns were being conducted regularly, and announcements were made through loudspeakers asking passengers not to cross the tracks. “Many people cross the tracks to reach home quickly after work. Under Section 147 of the Railway Act, around 10 cases are filed every day and a fine of Rs 500 is imposed on each person,” an official said.