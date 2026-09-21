Chennai faces Aavin milk shortage, agents say sales down by 15 per cent

CHENNAI: Consumers in Chennai are facing difficulties in purchasing Aavin milk as shortage of supply, particularly the green packets preferred by the public, has been reported since August, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
Milk agents said the shortage has also been reported in Coimbatore, Tiruchy, Madurai, Salem and Erode.
Aavin milk sales have declined significantly over the last six months, with milk agents claiming that sales have fallen by 10 to 15 per cent. Agents said the shortage has occurred because Aavin has not increased its milk procurement.
Due to the shortage, the number of Aavin milk boxes supplied to outlets has also been reduced. As a result, milk packets are reportedly getting sold out quickly at several locations in Chennai during the morning.
Consumers are finding it difficult to purchase Aavin milk in the required quantity. Families that depend on Aavin milk are reportedly being forced to buy private milk packets at higher prices.
Small grocery shops are also selling green Aavin milk packets at an additional Rs 2, charging Rs 24 for half-a-litre packet.