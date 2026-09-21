Chennai faces Aavin milk shortage, agents say sales down by 15 per cent

Why is there a shortage of Aavin milk?

Aavin milk sales have declined significantly over the last six months, with milk agents claiming that sales have fallen by 10 to 15 per cent. Agents said the shortage has occurred because Aavin has not increased its milk procurement.

Due to the shortage, the number of Aavin milk boxes supplied to outlets has also been reduced. As a result, milk packets are reportedly getting sold out quickly at several locations in Chennai during the morning.